Police say pellet gun used in Atlanta man's murder, family looking for answers

Family members of Horace Meadows Jr. gathered Sunday in Downtown Atlanta to pay tribute to him. They set up a memorial with stuffed animals and flowers on Forsyth Street near where he was murdered.

His brother says they are still looking for answers and justice.

"He's definitely going to be missed," said Harvey Carter, Meadows Jr’s Uncle. "We have a holiday coming up that he comes to, every Thanksgiving."

Meadows Jr. was murdered Wednesday afternoon on Forsyth Street in Downtown Atlanta.

Investigators say Meadows was shot with a pellet gun and did not survive. The person responsible is still on the run.

"We need somebody to come forward and to let us know what happened why him," said AC Meadows, Horace’s brother. "He was a humble man; he was a peaceful man."

His family came together Sunday afternoon near where he was shot. They held a balloon release and set up a memorial.

They told FOX 5 he was a veteran. They say he suffered from a mental illness and was always walking around.

"Junior is known all around the area, so for y'all to just walk up and just do this to him, for what, what did that prove, what did that make you… a coward," said Nikki Meadows.

Atlanta Police initially said Meadows Jr. was homeless, but his family says that is not true.

So far, not a lot of information has been released, but his loved ones believe the murder was random and AC has this message for his brother.

"I won't rest until we get justice for you," he said.

Investigators are offering a $2,000 reward in this case and the family says they are offering $1,000 themselves to help get some clues. If you know anything, call Crimestoppers.