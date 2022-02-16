Atlanta family displaced by mobile home fire

article

An Atlanta family was forced to flee their home when it caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a mobile home on the 1500 block of Chattahoochee Avenue after a caller reported seeing flames.

When they arrived, Atlanta fire crews found the home engulfed in flames.

Three adults and two children were able to escape from the home without injuries.

The Red Cross is helping the family with food and a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

