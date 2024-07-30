Atlanta Falcons sell out season tickets for 2024 season

article

The Atlanta Falcons announced today that all season tickets for the 2024 season have been sold out. This marks a significant milestone for the franchise as it gears up for the upcoming season.

"We've listened to our fans, implemented their feedback, and invested in creating a world-class fan experience," said Greg Beadles, president of the Atlanta Falcons. "It has been an exciting offseason for the team under the leadership of Head Coach Raheem Morris and General Manager Terry Fontenot. It is evident there is a lot of great energy heading into the season, and our fans and players are ready to go."

In addition to the season ticket sellout, the Falcons are reserving a portion of their ticket and suite inventory for single-game sales, specifically for groups and community organizations.

"We recognize the importance of fan and community engagement and are dedicated to providing opportunities for everyone to experience Falcons football together," said Warren Parr, vice president of ticketing for the Falcons. "Our fans are at the core of everything we do. Their passion drives us to continually raise the bar and deliver exceptional experiences both on gameday and throughout the year."

The Falcons achieved a record season ticket renewal rate this offseason, with over 95 percent of fans renewing in the first quarter for the 2024 season—the highest renewal rate in nearly two decades. Additionally, all season-long suites and loge boxes have been sold out, while newly released premium spaces like The Lounge at Molly B’s are on pace to sell out by the start of the season.

The Falcons are committed to providing the best possible experience for their fans and the broader Falcons community. A waitlist has been established for fans interested in purchasing a personal seat license (PSL) to acquire season tickets for the 2025 season.

For more information on tickets, visit atlantafalcons.com/tickets.