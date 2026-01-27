Atlanta Falcons to introduce new head coach during Tuesday press conference

article

The Brief Kevin Stefanski will be introduced as the Falcons’ 20th head coach on Tuesday He is the first major hire under team president of football operations Matt Ryan Atlanta still has not named a new general manager



The Atlanta Falcons will formally introduce Kevin Stefanski as the franchise’s 20th head coach during a news conference Tuesday, marking the first public appearance of a hire intended to reset a team mired in years of losing.

What we know:

Stefanski was hired earlier this month to lead a Falcons team that has not posted a winning season in eight years. The move followed sweeping changes after the season finale, when the team dismissed head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot just hours after a win over the New Orleans Saints. Atlanta has yet to name a new general manager.

The hire is the first major personnel decision made by Matt Ryan in his role as president of football operations. Ryan said Stefanski’s experience, leadership style and long-term vision made him the right choice to guide a roster that includes young offensive stars Bijan Robinson and Drake London, along with emerging defensive talent.

The backstory:

Stefanski arrives in Atlanta after six seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, where he led the team to two playoff appearances and earned Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year honors twice. He finished his Cleveland tenure with a 45–56 regular-season record and was dismissed in January following back-to-back losing seasons.

Before becoming a head coach, Stefanski spent 14 years with the Minnesota Vikings, working his way up from assistant to offensive coordinator while serving under multiple coaching staffs. A former defensive back at the University of Pennsylvania, he was a four-year starter and a two-time All-Ivy League selection.

Stefanski inherits a roster with talent at key positions but unresolved questions at quarterback, including the recovery timeline for Michael Penix Jr. and offseason decisions surrounding Kirk Cousins’ contract. He will report directly to Ryan as the organization continues reshaping its football operations.