Atlanta Falcons honor 17-year-old cancer patient during game

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The Brief Atlanta Falcons and Dream On 3 hosted 17-year-old Riley Hembree during a special game-day weekend. The Mount Airy teen battling metastatic cancer met players, broke the huddle and served as honorary captain. His family also enjoyed a resort stay at Lanier Islands away from chemotherapy and palliative care treatments.



A 17-year-old Georgia teen battling metastatic cancer served as honorary captain for the Atlanta Falcons after national nonprofit Dream On 3 organized a three-day sports experience.

What we know:

Riley Hembree of Mount Airy, Georgia, met running back Bijan Robinson before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Robinson put on a childhood cancer awareness bracelet Hembree handed him, signed Hembree's jersey and wrote a personal message.

The 17-year-old is facing metastatic alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma for the second time.

Nonprofit organization Dream On 3, the Falcons and local partners organized a three-day event for Hembree and his family.

On Saturday at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Hembree took a tour, met head coach Kevin Stefanski, watched walkthroughs and broke down the team huddle.

Falcons legend Matt Ryan introduced himself, while owner Arthur Blank met Hembree on game day.

Hembree received early stadium access, a private shopping spree at the closed team store and recognition on the Jumbotron as honorary captain.

The family watched the game from the Arthur Blank Suite and stayed at Lanier Islands Resort, which provided donated lodging, meals and activities.

Hembree is currently receiving chemotherapy and palliative care.

When taking breaks from medical care, the teen sings with his church worship team, plays Madden on Xbox and follows favorite players Robinson, Drake London and Jessie Bates III.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Riley and his favorite players (Credit: Lauren Unell/Pale Sky Photography)

What we don't know:

Officials have not released Hembree's long-term prognosis or further details about his medical timeline.