Atlanta Falcons fans invited to BeltLine Bash on Saturday

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for an electrifying NFL season and are inviting fans to join them in celebrating their return to the field. In a spectacular gesture of fan appreciation, the team is hosting a free pop-up event right in the heart of the city.

The Atlanta Falcons Beltline Bash is set to take place Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, promising a day filled with excitement, games, giveaways, and live entertainment.

Fans can look forward to various games and activities that will add a competitive edge to the celebration. There will also be freebies and giveaways will be up for grabs, offering fans a chance to take home some exclusive Falcons merchandise.

A live DJ will be on-site, providing a soundtrack to keep the energy high throughout the event.

The excitement doesn't stop there. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet some of the Falcons' most legendary players. Justin Blalock and Jerious Norwood, former Falcons stars, will be making special appearances from 3 to 4 p.m. They will be joined by Falcons cheerleaders and the beloved Freddie Falcon mascot, adding to the festive atmosphere.

This free event is a perfect opportunity for Falcons fans of all ages to come together, show their support for the team, and kick off the NFL season in style.