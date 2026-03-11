article

The Brief The Falcons have released veteran QB Kirk Cousins. Falcons General Manager Ian Cunningham announced the team's intent to cut Cousins at the NFL Combine in February. The move comes as the Falcons are reportedly set to sign former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.



The Atlanta Falcons announced on Wednesday that they have officially released veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

What we know:

The Falcons posted on X saying Cousins was released with a post-June 1 designation. The designation will allow the team to spread its dead-cap hit over two seasons – paying out $22.5 million in 2026 and $12.5 million in 2027, according to The New York Times.

The move comes as the new NFL year begins.

We have released QB Kirk Cousins with a post-June 1 designation pic.twitter.com/P0lUMEgegy — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 11, 2026

The backstory:

Falcons General Manager Ian Cunningham announced the team's intention to cut Cousins at the NFL Combine in February.

Speculation arose after Cousins was benched during the 2024 season in favor of Michael Penix Jr. The release allows Cousins to enter free agency.

Dig deeper:

Penix will have some competition for the starter role in 2026, NFL sources say, as the Falcons reportedly plan to sign former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal.

RELATED: