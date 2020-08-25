Atlanta expected to approve home alcohol deliveries

Just about anything can be purchased and delivered directly to just about any home in north Georgia -- food, prescriptions even a new car.

What is next? How about your favorite libations? A bill adopted by the Atlanta City Council Public Safety Panel would allow neighborhood wineries and stores to make that delivery.

"We're excited about it," said Katie Rice of Vino Teca. "We actually asked our customers to call the committee and tell the council members they want it. We got a lot of response."

Earlier this year, Governor Brian Kemp set the table for alcohol delivery. He signed a bill that allows localities to set their own rules for beer, wine, and spirits to those over 18 years of age.

Several customers who spoke to FOX 5 said they would prefer to have their favorite adult beverages delivered right to their front door. Others said they would probably still drive to the package store. They said they like to look around and even sample when possible.

The public safety panel action still needs approval of the full council.

