Georgia governor signs bill allowing stores to deliver beer, wine, liquor to homes
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed legislation allowing stores and at least some restaurants to deliver beer, wine and liquor to Georgians' homes.
Under House Bill 879, the delivery person would have to check identification to make sure the buyer is old enough to purchase alcohol.
The Department of Revenue will have to draw up regulations for home delivery before stores can use the new law. As a result, it could take several months before businesses can start deliveries.