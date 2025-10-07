Atlanta expands $10M tax relief fund to help seniors stay home

The Brief Atlanta’s $10M tax relief fund pays property tax increases for seniors for up to 20 years. Eligibility: 60+, low to moderate income, current on property taxes. 330 homeowners added this year; $30K in taxes covered in September.



The City of Atlanta is putting millions toward helping seniors stay in their homes despite rising property taxes.

What they're saying:

Mayor Andre Dickens highlighted the city’s $10 million Anti-Displacement Tax Relief Fund, which covers increases above a homeowner’s base property tax bill for up to 20 years. The program is designed to prevent longtime residents from being forced out of their neighborhoods due to gentrification and rising costs.

To qualify, homeowners must be at least 60 years old, have low to moderate income, and be current on their property tax payments.

"This program is not just about tax relief," one longtime resident said. "It’s about living life fully as seniors."

Officials said 330 new homeowners joined the program this year. In September alone, the fund paid more than $30,000 in taxes on behalf of seniors, giving them the stability to remain in their homes and communities.