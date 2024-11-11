Atlanta elementary school honors veterans with special ceremony

E. Rivers Elementary School faculty, staff, and students gathered to pay tribute to veterans in their lives during the school’s annual Veterans Day celebration.

Honorees included family members from across generations, such as parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, and uncles, many of whom are currently serving or have served in the military.

One student shared the joy of having his grandfather, or "Pop-Pop," present, saying, "It’s very special to me that I have Pop-Pop here with me, and veterans are very important to us."

The event also featured a flag-raising ceremony and a reception to honor the veterans, creating a memorable day of appreciation and pride for the school community.