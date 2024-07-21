2 injured in Atlanta drive-by, police say

Two people were injured during an apparent drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to Atlanta police.

It happened on Dorsey Street SW at 11:16 p.m. Police believe an unknown shooter fired multiple shots from a moving vehicle.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was shot, and a 67-year-old man was possibly grazed by a bullet.

The woman was rushed to the hospital. Police say the man did not require medical treatment.

The Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating this incident.