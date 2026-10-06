Atlanta Dream leaving College Park venue for State Farm Arena

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The Brief The Atlanta Dream announced a multi-year agreement to move all home games to State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta starting in 2027. Increased ticket demand and 400% growth in season ticket members prompted the franchise to expand from Gateway Center Arena. Fans can place deposits now for 2027 season tickets to secure lower bowl or premium seating options.



The Atlanta Dream will play all home games at State Farm Arena starting with the expanded 50-game 2027 season, team officials announced Tuesday.

What we know:

The multi-year deal transitions the WNBA franchise to a larger venue in downtown Atlanta to meet surging fan demand.

The move comes after the Dream sold out every game at Gateway Center Arena over the past three seasons.

The franchise also sold out State Farm Arena eight times in that span, drawing crowds over 17,000 people.

Under new ownership over the past five years, season ticket memberships jumped more than 400%, with ticket buyers reaching across all 50 states.

During the 2027 WNBA season, each league team will play 50 regular season games, giving the Dream 25 home games at State Farm Arena.

"State Farm Arena gives us the opportunity to welcome thousands of additional fans while creating an even bigger stage for women’s basketball in Atlanta," said Morgan Shaw Parker, president and COO of the Atlanta Dream.

Andrew Saltzman, president of business enterprise and chief commercial officer of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, said the venue looks forward to elevating the visibility of women's basketball.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the complete game schedule or exact dates for the 2027 WNBA season.

What's next:

Season tickets for the 2027 season are on sale at atlantadream.com.

Fans can secure access by placing a $27 deposit for lower bowl seating or a $100 deposit for premium memberships in the first three rows.