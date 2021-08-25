Atlanta Dream host HBCU night Thursday in College Park

After a month-long break for the Summer Olympic Games, the Atlanta Dream are back on the court at Gateway Center Arena in College Park. But before the Dream take on the Las Vegas Aces Thursday night, Good Day Atlanta got in a little practice time with the team.

The Dream wrap up a series of three straight home games Thursday night, facing off against the Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m. at the Arena at Gateway Center. The game is also the Dream’s HBCU night, celebrating the legacy of the nation’s more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Atlanta’s WNBA team (and three-time WNBA Eastern Conference Champions) announced its move to the 5,000-seat Arena at Gateway Center back in 2019, the same year the arena opened. The Arena at Gateway Center is located at 2330 Convention Center Concourse in College Park; tickets for Thursday night’s game start at $23 and are available for purchase online.

So, how did the Good Day Atlanta team performing during our morning "practice" session with the pros? Click the video player to find out!

