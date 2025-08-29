Atlanta Dream eliminates $10M in medical debt for local families

article

Thousands of Atlantans will be closer to financial freedom thanks to the Atlanta Dream.

On the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, the WBNA team partnered with Cash App and ForgiveCo to eliminate $10 million in medical debt.

What we know:

The team says the program will directly benefit over 3,500 families across Atlanta with debts that range from $500 to $80,000.

According to a release, the Dream worked closely with ForgiveCo to identify families in the city's most financially-burdened communities and selected those who had "demonstrated need."

ForgiveCo was then able to acquire the debt at a reduced rate and wipe out the balance, leaving the families not having to worry about that financial strain.

What they're saying:

"We believe sports is a catalyst for social change," said Larry Gottesdiener, the majority owner of the Atlanta Dream. "And we are proud to stand with Cash App and ForgiveCo to deliver real impact where it’s needed most. Together, we’re proving that sports teams can be powerful agents for transformation, rooted in purpose and committed to strengthening our communities."

"Behind every debt is a real person, a parent, a family under strain," said ForgiveCo CEO Craig Antico. "What we do is more than eliminate balances. We give people room to breathe, hope to dream, and the reassurance that they don’t have to carry this burden alone."

Dig deeper:

The Dream was founded in 2008 and is the Southeast's only WNBA team.

The team's name was selected through a community vote and highlights Atlanta's connection to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message and vision for the future.

As part of their announcement, the team said that their effort to wipe out debt paid tribute to the civil rights leader, advancing "his belief that economic opportunity is a cornerstone of justice."