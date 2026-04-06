Atlanta Dream acquire All-Star Angel Reese in trade

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The Brief Atlanta Dream acquired All-Star Angel Reese from Chicago Sky. Reese brings elite rebounding and scoring after a strong start in the WNBA. The move follows Atlanta’s historic 2025 season and playoff momentum.



The Atlanta Dream has acquired two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky in a deal that sends Atlanta’s first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028 to Chicago.

The trade also includes a 2028 second-round pick swap between the teams.

What we know:

Reese, one of the league’s top young stars, joins Atlanta following a standout start to her professional career. The former LSU standout helped lead her college team to a national championship in 2023 and has quickly become one of the WNBA’s most dominant rebounders.

In two seasons, Reese has recorded 49 double-doubles while averaging 14.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. She set rookie records for rebounds per game and consecutive double-doubles in 2024 and has averaged at least 12 rebounds per game in each of her first two seasons.

What they're saying:

"I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization," Reese said. "I’m focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I've got to the Dream."

The Dream is coming off a historic 2025 season under head coach Karl Smesko, finishing with a franchise-best 30 wins and a .682 winning percentage. Team officials say Reese’s addition strengthens a roster that saw multiple players post career-best performances last season.

"Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta," general manager Dan Padover said. "This is an exciting moment for our organization and our fans."

What's next:

Atlanta is set to open the 2026 season at home on May 17 against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena.