Atlanta Dogwood festival in need of $250k, or it could end

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta Dogwood Festival -- from archive (FOX 5)

The Brief The Atlanta Dogwood Festival says it needs $250,000 by Nov. 1, or it will be forced to close before its 90th year. As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the festival had raised just over $6,000 towards its goal. For nearly nine decades, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival has showcased artists from around the country, serving as a staple of the city’s cultural calendar.



An iconic Atlanta tradition is at risk if it doesn't receive enough donations.

What we know:

Organizers say rising costs and reduced sponsorships led to the funding shortfall. The board of directors set a Nov. 1 deadline to raise $250,000 to keep the event going.

Why you should care:

Atlanta Dogwood Festival 89th year in 2025

Festival leaders say the event will have to shutter if the funding goal isn’t met by the deadline.

What they're saying:

"The Atlanta Dogwood Festival has always been free for the community—but free comes at a cost. With your help, we can ensure this cherished tradition blossoms for generations to come," the festival's website said.

What you can do:

You can donate to the festival on its website.