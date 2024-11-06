Atlanta Delta flight to DC diverted to NC due to 'odor'

The Brief Delta Flight 850 diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport after a smell was reported in the cabin. The precautionary landing was met with firefighters at the gate to assess the situation. The incident occurred on a Wednesday, with the plane landing safely just after 5 p.m. All 150 passengers and six crew members were transferred to a different plane, set to depart at 7:15 p.m. No injuries were reported following the diversion of the typically 1 hour and 15-minute flight.



A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Washington D.C. was forced to divert to a North Carolina airport due to a smell in the cabin.

Delta Flight 850 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Reagan National Airport was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

According to FlightAware.com, the Airbus 320 landed safely just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Delta says the plane made the stop "out of an abundance of caution due to a reported odor in the flight deck." It was met at the gate by firefighters, who evaluated the situation.

Passengers were put on another plane. It was scheduled to take off again around 7:15 p.m. from North Carolina.

The aircraft had 150 passengers and six crew members aboard, the airline said. No one was injured.

The flight typically takes off around 3:45 p.m. and is in the air for about an hour and 15 minutes.