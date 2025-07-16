Atlanta cyclist hit near Piedmont Park calls for safer streets

The Brief David Limon, an Atlanta cyclist, was hit by a car near Piedmont Park and is advocating for improved cycling infrastructure and driver awareness to prevent future accidents. Limon emphasizes the need for redesigning the Park Tavern exit to avoid crossing bike lanes and criticizes the city's spending priorities, urging investment in safer, more bike-friendly streets. Despite his injuries, Limon holds no malice toward the driver and hopes the incident raises awareness about cycling safety, encouraging drivers to be more conscious and responsible.



A longtime Atlanta cyclist is recovering after being struck by a car near Piedmont Park, and he’s now calling for better infrastructure and more awareness from drivers to prevent future accidents.

What they're saying:

David Limon said he was riding in the bike lane near the entrance of Park Tavern at 10th Street and Monroe Drive when a driver turned into his path and hit him.

"A car came from the left and struck me. Drove right through me. I went flying over his hood and the bike came flying as well," Limon said. "I saw the car hit me and then I saw blue sky and I thought, ‘Please don’t let me go into the road.’"

Limon landed in the bike lane, narrowly avoiding a more serious injury. He said the driver stopped and remained at the scene until Atlanta police arrived. Officers issued the driver a citation, according to Limon, who filed a police report and is seeking legal representation.

Limon, who has cycled in Atlanta for 14 years, was wearing a helmet. He declined an ambulance ride to the hospital and instead went with his brother. Doctors found no broken bones, but Limon said he is now dealing with persistent pain in his hip, shoulder blade, knee, and back.

"Sleep has been minimized to a few hours a night," he said. "My right arm is still very weak, and my left knee is swollen. I don’t know how long I’ll be out of work."

As a bartender, Limon said he relies on his physical ability to work and does not have health insurance. He’s grateful for support from his workplace and community but said the emotional toll has been just as heavy.

"It was so quick, but at the same time in slow motion," Limon recalled. "I just feel very, very blessed. I could have died or been paralyzed. Things could have been a lot worse."

He is now using his experience to raise awareness about cycling safety and push for changes in Atlanta’s infrastructure. Specifically, he believes the Park Tavern exit where the crash happened should be closed or redesigned to avoid crossing over a designated bike lane.

"I would like that exit from Park Tavern not to be there anymore. Continuing the barriers — that’s what I want to see," he said. "Atlanta has made progress, but it’s not enough."

Limon criticized the city’s allocation of funds, referencing the controversial "Cop City" training facility as an example of misplaced priorities.

"We should be investing in things that make the city more bike-friendly and walkable," he said. "Why are we dumping money into something like that when we could be making our streets safer?"

The backstory:

In a brief, heated exchange immediately following the crash, Limon confronted the driver, who acknowledged not coming to a complete stop. The driver apologized, but also expressed concern about his car being damaged — a remark that deeply upset Limon.

"You hit me with your car, and now you’re talking about damage to your vehicle," Limon said in the recorded conversation. "I was in the bike lane the entire time."

Despite his injuries and frustration, Limon said he holds no malice toward the driver. Instead, he hopes the incident serves as a wake-up call.

"I just hope that it impacts him enough where he makes changes in his life — to be more conscious and spread the word," Limon said. "Driving is a privilege. You should know what you are doing. Looking both ways is basic 101."

What's next:

As he recovers, Limon says he will continue to advocate for better safety measures and speak up for cyclists across the city.

"You should speak out for yourself. Your voice is worth something," he said.