Atlanta mayor, Fulton County DA to announce Community Court Watch program to monitor repeat offender cases

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis are preparing for a news conference to address crime in the city.

City and county officials are expected to provide details for a new community court watch program. It will put trained members of the public into court proceedings. Those people would track bond decisions, sentences and other outcomes specifically for repeat offenders.

The press conference at the courthouse will discuss ongoing efforts to fight crime in Atlanta. Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, Fulton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Antonio Johnson and Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson are also expected to attend the press conference, which is set for 11 a.m. FOX 5 Atlanta will stream the press conference live online and on social media

About two weeks ago, city leaders announced increased visibility as part of a summer safety plan. The city also launched a summer youth employment program to provide 3,000 jobs for 14 to 24-year-olds.

Crime in Atlanta continues to trend upward according to Atlanta police data. Compared to last year, homicides increased by 14%, rapes increased 16% and aggravated assaults increased 9%.