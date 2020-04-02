Atlanta couple receives gifts from medical team after baby shower is cancelled

An Atlanta couple was forced to cancel both of their baby showers but are thankful for the help of local medical professionals.

Celebrating the new addition to the Cope family has been something Carolina and Scott have been excited about for a while now. However, with the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the country, and social distancing being enforced, the couple had to cancel both of their baby showers.

There was one scheduled at work with co-workers, and another with family and close friends.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

When Carolina's doctor and one of her nurses heard about what happened, they quickly jumped in to help. They gifted the couple with a few baby items and a book on breastfeeding.

Carolina and Scott say they are very appreciative of the gift.

They are only a few weeks away from their due date, and doctors say because of COVID-19, there will be limited visitors allowed once the baby arrives.

Advertisement

The Copes are expecting a baby boy.

RESOURCES: