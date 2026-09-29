Atlanta gets sunshine now, summer heat next, rain by weekend

The Brief Tuesday brings sunshine and a high around 84 or 85 degrees, with comfortable humidity. Temperatures climb near 88 Wednesday and Thursday, and rising humidity could make Thursday feel like 90 or above. Showers return Friday, with the best chance for more widespread rain Sunday into Monday.



Tuesday morning has a little jacket weather. By the time the Braves’ 2 p.m. first pitch rolls around at Truist Park, that jacket can probably stay in the car.

Temperatures should approach 80 degrees before the game and rise into the low to mid-80s during it. Sunshine will make seats outside the shade feel warmer, but low humidity should keep the afternoon comfortable. The high across metro Atlanta will be around 84 or 85 degrees.

A brief return to summer

Cooler air returns Tuesday evening and overnight. Some communities outside Atlanta could wake up in the 50s Wednesday, with even cooler temperatures in parts of north Georgia.

Then the warm-up resumes. Highs are forecast near 88 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity will gradually rise, too, and Thursday’s heat index could reach 90 or higher. Patchy morning clouds or fog are possible Thursday, though much of the day should remain pleasant. The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Teams forecasts sunny skies through Thursday before rain chances return Friday.

Rain arrives for the weekend

Friday could feel like a summer day, with a warm afternoon and a chance of showers or thunderstorms. Rain chances increase Saturday, but the wetter stretch is expected Sunday into Monday. A weather system to the west could draw in tropical moisture and boost rainfall totals.

The rain will bring a temperature change: Highs are expected to fall from the 80s into the mid-70s by Sunday and Monday.

Forecast at a glance

☀️ Tuesday: Sunny and comfortably dry, with a high around 84 to 85.

🌡️ Wednesday: Sunny and warmer, with a high near 88.

🥵 Thursday: Near 88 with rising humidity; it could feel like 90 or above.

⛈️ Friday: Warm, with a chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

🌦️ Saturday: Occasional showers and thunderstorms.

🌧️ Sunday and Monday: The best chance for more widespread rain, with highs settling into the mid-70s.