Atlanta couple to host first gala benefiting cancer, domestic abuse charities

An Atlanta couple who overcame major health battles is now working to give back through their nonprofit, Beauty and the Builder.

What you can do:

Claire and Truett Taylor will host their organization’s first benefit gala Friday night at 433 Bishop, with proceeds going to the Atlanta Cancer Care Foundation and the House of Chairs, part of the City of Refuge.

Tickets and donations for Friday’s gala can be made online. The couple encourages supporters to visit beautyinthebuilder.org or follow their social media pages for event links, silent auction access, and ways to get involved.

What they're saying:

The couple said the event will feature live auction items donated from across the city, with every dollar raised directed to the partner charities. "Yes, 100% of the proceeds from the event will all go to both those organizations over the next year," said Truett Taylor. "We’re going to be donating that money and helping volunteer with different activities."

The Taylors said their personal health struggles inspired them to start the nonprofit. In 2012, Truett was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer at just 32 years old. "Never had a cavity, never been ill in any kind of way, no family history, and just up and got diagnosed with cancer and it was definitely a long journey," he said.

Claire faced her own health crisis in October 2023 when she underwent open-heart surgery to repair a congenital defect. "I went through that in October of 2023 and I'm healed and better than ever," she said.

The couple said those experiences motivated them to combine their careers—he is a builder and she is a dermatology nurse practitioner—into a nonprofit that supports others in crisis. "God's been so great to us through all of our health journeys and ups and downs that we wanted to be able to... give them that hope that we had and give back to them," Claire said.