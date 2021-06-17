Atlanta councilwoman 'not scared' after protests on her property

An Atlanta City Councilwoman says protestors came onto her private property to speak out against a piece of legislation.

City Councilwoman Joyce Shepherd introduced a measure last week to build a brand new Public Safety Training Campus off of Moreland Avenue on land that is already owned by the city of Atlanta.

The new academy, which would be run by the Atlanta Police Foundation, would host both police and fire departments.

Shepherd says there have been strong reactions for and against the proposal and that she supports Atlantans' right to protest. But this time she say they took it too far.

"People have a right to come out and say whether they are for or against it. I have no problem with that. I've been doing this for years and I know people have that right. But what they don't have a right to do is come up on my private property, knock on my door, protest on my lawn and on my porch. They don't have that right," Shepherd said. "So I'm saying tonight that I'm still supporting the academy and I'm not scared."

A Finance Committee is still discussing the proposal and no action has been taken yet.

