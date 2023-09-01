Atlanta councilmember calls for rail stop refresh before World Cup 2026

Image 1 of 4 ▼

An Atlanta member of city council is calling for a rail stop refresh before World Cup crowds come here in 2026.

Byron Amos, who represents the area around the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, said the city will be embarrassed if "the world" sees the closest MARTA station in deteriorated condition.

The Vine City stop has steps that are crumbling and generally an old facade with stale signage.

Amos has asked the general manager of MARTA to move up the planned refurbishment of the station slated for 2028.



"You make a good point," said Collie Greenwood.

The Marta leader promised to review the capital projects schedule.