Atlanta city leaders call for increased security at parks

From the mayor of Atlanta to the chairwoman of the council public safety panel, there is a pledge to provide comprehensive security at city parks.

The impetus undoubtedly is the July 28 stabbing death of Katie Janness. It happened at Atlanta's Piedmont Park -- considered the crown jewel of all parks.

While her death is top of mind, a teenager was shot to death recently near a city pool at Anderson Park.

The recent violence exposed holes in how the city has been securing the parks.

There are very few cameras at any of the parks. There are only nine inside the massive midtown park.

But they are old and the technology is incompatible with the police communications center where officers can see what may be going on.

Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd on Monday submitted a paper at the very end of the full council meeting instructing police to do a survey of where cameras should go. And that audit is to take place not only at Piedmont Park but at all the other parks in the city.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.