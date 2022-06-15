Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta City Hall announces bonuses, premium pay extensions to frontline workers

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced retention bonuses up to $4,000 for some law enforcement, in addition to bonuses for other frontline workers. 

Dickens said American Rescue Plan funds provided for $4,000 retention bonuses for Atlanta Police Department officers, investigators, sergeants and lieutenants. Atlanta police captains, majors and chiefs will receive $1,000 retention bonuses.

Dickens' office said fire, police, corrections and E911 employees hired in August 2021 or prior will get $1,000 supplements, paid for with the State of Georgia’s Public Safety Officials and First Responders program.

Frontline workers employed in the city's transportation, public works and parks & recreation departments increased pay by $4.12 per hour. Dickens intends to extend COVID-19 premium pay, set to expire this month, and increase it by $1 to $4.12 per hour. 

Department of Watershed Management employees' premium pay was extended, maintaining a base rate of $19.12 per hour. 

All frontline employees will receive a 2% cost-of-living increase.