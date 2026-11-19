Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy Atlanta City FC

The Brief Atlanta City FC’s new Marietta facility will be called the Wellstar Performance Center. Plans include a 42,000-square-foot building, four full fields and two half-pitches on nearly 33 acres. The project represents an investment of more than $100 million and is expected to open before the team’s 2028 NWSL debut.



Atlanta City FC has released plans for a new training complex in Marietta as the professional women’s soccer team prepares for its 2028 debut in the National Women’s Soccer League.

What we know:

The facility, named the Wellstar Performance Center, is planned for a nearly 33-acre site at 1033 Franklin Gateway SE. Plans call for a roughly 42,000-square-foot building with training, health and recovery areas, as well as social and lounge spaces. The grounds will include four full-size soccer fields and two half-pitches.

The complex is expected to represent an investment of more than $100 million in the area. Construction began in April, and the team says the center is expected to open ahead of its inaugural NWSL season in 2028. The site is near Atlanta United FC’s training facility.