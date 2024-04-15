Atlanta City Council moves to revive animal services agreement with Fulton County

Fulton County Animal Control Services may soon be servicing the city of Atlanta again, following the severance of relations earlier this month.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a resolution that enables Mayor Andre Dickens to execute a five-year intergovernmental agreement with Fulton County Government.

Earlier this month, Fulton County, citing a breakdown in negotiations, decided to withdraw services from the city of Atlanta.

Fulton County had asked all cities within its jurisdiction to increase their contributions to help pay for the program as costs rise. Under the proposed agreement, Atlanta’s contribution would have jumped from $2 million to over $6 million, reflecting the surging expenses in animal care and medical services.

All cities in Fulton County were informed about changes to the service in July 2023. Three months later, the county dispatched the new agreements. By January, every city except Atlanta had signed on.

Despite a strict deadline for Atlanta to comply by April 3, the city had not finalized the agreement by that date. .

In response, the city of Atlanta issued a statement accusing county leaders of backtracking on a preliminary agreement due to political reasons, possibly linked to a statement made by Mayor Andre Dickens concerning the recent deaths at the Fulton County Jail. The city criticized the county's decision as politically motivated and a risk to the safety of its residents, highlighting the county's overdue water bills totaling $5.7 million.

No word on what the next move would be from the mayor’s office.