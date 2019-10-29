Atlanta City Council considering vaping ban

Flavored e-cigarettes could soon be banned in Atlanta.

On Tuesday, Atlanta City Council members are meeting for the second time to talk about an ordinance prohibiting the sale of the products.

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show 34 people have died from vaping-related illnesses, with two of those deaths reported in Georgia. More than 1,600 people have also reported lung injuries.

Last week, Atlanta City Council members met to discuss legislation that would prohibit the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and would also keep e-cigs and vapes out of the hands of minors. Councilman Michael Bond said every council member in attendance signed onto the legislation.

States with vaping bans including Michigan, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Washinton, and California.

Tuesday's hearing is set for 3 p.m.

