Atlanta City Council approves security camera requirement for large new construction

Atlanta city lawmakers are taking a new crack at combating car break-ins.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved a new mandate for developers of certain new construction to install security cameras.

"Nothing matters if you don’t feel safe," said Council member Keisha Sean Waites, Atlanta Post 3 at-large. "Our law enforcement community certainly cannot be every single place here in Atlanta. We have a shortage of police officers and they have a very difficult job."

The measure would require any new construction larger than 100,000 square feet to install a security camera network.

Council member Keisha Waites said she thinks it’s a small price to pay for some peace of mind, pointing to the break-in of 140 cars in Inman Park in late July.

"Having cameras everywhere is a tool for law enforcement to catch individuals who are involved in illegal activity as well as to provide our community with the sense that we are being responsive," Waites said. "Specific to the 140 individuals who had their vehicles broken into."

A FOX 5 review of the latest crime data from APD revealed some promising news.

Compared to this time last year, thefts from cars ticked down five percent, according to the data.

Last month, city council passed a similar bill targeting gas stations’ security systems.

This bill does not affect existing apartment complexes. Waites says it comes down to practicality.

"I worked very closely with the Atlanta Apartment Association as well as the Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS and these were the recommendations we received because we did not want to burden all of the communities in Atlanta."

The cameras don’t need to tap into APD’s citywide security network – but they have to have the ability to.

The measure passed council on Monday. Now, it’s sitting on Mayor Andre Dickens’ desk for his approval.