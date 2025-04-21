Atlanta City Council approves $1.4M settlement for officer acquitted in 2019 shooting

article

The Atlanta City Council has unanimously voted to settle with a former officer acquitted in a deadly 2019 shooting during its regular meeting on Monday.

The backstory:

Oliver Simmonds, who was assigned to former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’s Executive Protection Unit, was charged in connection with the deadly shooting at a Castleberry Hill gas station on July 15, 2019.

He was off duty, in plain clothes, and pumping gas at a Shell station near the intersection of McDaniel and Whitehall streets when he encountered 18-year-old D'Ettrick Griffin.

Police say Griffin slid into the driver’s seat of Simmonds’ unmarked police SUV and attempted to drive off. The officer opened fire, striking Griffin, who drove off in the SUV and crashed a short distance away. Griffin died from his injuries.

Simmonds was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of violation of oath of public office in October 2022.

Oliver Simmonds stands trial for the murder of 18-year-old D'Ettrick Griffin in Fulton County Superior Court on Sept. 18, 2024. (FOX 5)

It took four hours for a jury to hand down a "not guilty" verdict following his trial in September 2023.

What's next:

The Atlanta City Council has agreed to settle with Simmonds for the amount of $1.4 million.