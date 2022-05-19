Atlanta City Council acts on airport pedestrian safety

A member of Atlanta City Council is acting following a pedestrian accident that caused a baby to be ejected from a stroller

The driver plowed into a family in the crosswalk at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

PEDESTRIAN SAFETY BEING REVIEWED AFTER ACCIDENT AT ATLANTA'S AIRPORT

The mom, the infant, and a toddler had come out of the terminal and were trying to cross the road on the north side.

That driver, who remained at the scene, told police he was not "paying attention" as he came around the curb where drop-offs and pick-ups take place all day long.

The airport deploys non-sworn traffic enforcement officers in the corridors

BODYCAM VIDEO SHOWS MOMENTS AFTER MOTHER, CHILD HIT BY RIDESHARE DRIVER AT ATLANTA AIRPORT.

Councilman Hillis is proposing Chief Rodney Bryant use firefighters and others part-time to supplement the traffic staff.

Advertisement

But they could not begin work instantly. Each must undergo training before stepping out into all that traffic jamming the roads around the terminal.