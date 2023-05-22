Atlanta Citizen Review Board voices alarm as detainee access blocked

The Atlanta Citizen Review Board, meant to hold police officers accountable, is running into a major issue.

The board’s executive director told council members they no longer have access to detainees at the jail, despite 15 years without any problems. They see this as the beginning of a dangerous path.

During the citizens review board’s quarterly briefing Monday afternoon, Executive Director Samuel Reid spoke up after he claims the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office denied investigators access to interview Atlanta City Jail inmates without a court order or attorney. He says the sudden change from the sheriff’s office has sparked concerns over transparency.

"We don’t want to see Atlanta like other places…that was our motivation to bring this up today," Reid said at the meeting.

Members of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board, tasked with investigating complaints against Atlanta police and corrections officers, sounded the alarm on accountability at the sheriff’s office.

"We’re all concerned for transparency and the ability for citizens to have their complaints addressed," Reid said.

This, after Reid said his investigators were told they couldn’t interview four complainants at the Atlanta City Jail and informed for the first time in more than a decade they’d need to take the extra step of getting a court order or "OK" from a complainant’s attorney to do so.

"We’re still trying to figure out what made that change occur," Reid said.

In a letter sent to Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat last week, the board called the change "troubling".

Sheriff Labat rebutted saying the policy change was the county attorney’s call and a matter of protecting the rights of inmates whose attorneys complained about not being notified.

A statement from the sheriff’s office reads:

"Contrary to the Atlanta Citizen’s Review Board’s (ACRB) allegations, the FCSO has not interfered with their ability to interview Fulton County inmates. Rather, upon receiving one unannounced visit from an ACRB investigator, and because jail staff was not familiar with the individual, jail staff informed the investigator that access would be granted when the ACRB coordinated their interviews with the subject inmate’s criminal defense attorney. Like everyone, Fulton County inmates have constitutional rights against self-incrimination, which Sheriff Labat seeks to uphold.

"To remove any possibility of violation of these fundamental rights, Sheriff Labat’s staff requested that the investigators facilitate their interviews in a manner that guaranteed the preservation of those rights. Thereafter, ACRB made no attempt to contact the Sheriff’s Office. At no time was the ACRB denied access to Fulton County inmates. Any and all representations to the contrary, are disingenuous at best."

Sheriff Labat told council members the decision is out of his hands but that the sheriff’s office remains committed to transparency.

He did tell council members he’d look into those four cases and report back on where the issue might have been.