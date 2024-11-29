Atlanta Christmas tree business provides scholarships to students

There's nothing like the look and smell of a fresh Christmas tree during the holidays, and one metro Atlanta business is delivering the fantastic firs for a great cause.

At Trees for Tuition, 100% of the profits go to a scholarship fund for Atlanta students.

It all started when two Atlanta teens began their own tree delivery service to help pay for their upcoming college expenses.

As the business grew, so did their vision.

Last year, the company awarded 10 $2,000 scholarships to upcoming first-year students.

"It's all about us giving back, because I think a lot of people get obsessed with getting during Christmas, and we at Trees for Tuition just want to give back to the community in any way we can," Trees for Tuition's Calder Johnson told FOX 5.

This year, Trees for Tuition caught the attention of the makers of the new movie, "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever."

The movie donated trees and teamed up with the nonprofit Atlanta Leadership Club to deliver them to Atlanta families.

"It's that smile when the little kids see that tree coming in, they're so happy," said John Jarrett, the executive director of the Atlanta Leadership Club.

You can learn more about Trees for Tuition here.