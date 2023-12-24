2 nonprofits give back to Atlanta homeless community on Christmas Eve and beyond

Two organizations have made it their mission to help the metro Atlanta homeless population. On Christmas Eve, they handed out hot meals and clothes to anyone in need.

Bethesda Ministries served the food and handed out gifts on Cheshire Bridge Road near Lavista Road Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Elizabeth Foundation gave away the clothes and cosmetics.

Marjorie Speers, a volunteer with the Elizabeth Foundation, said it doesn't matter whether it's a holiday. She said they show up outside the Tara Theatre every Sunday to feed and clothe the homeless.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bethesda Ministries serves food while the Elizabeth Foundation gives away clothes to the homeless on Dec. 24, 2023.

"It's Christmas Eve. But in some sense, this Sunday is just like every other Sunday, they still have a need to eat, and be clothed and get the services they need," Speers told FOX 5.

Minister Darren Brown said their goal was to make sure the homeless community felt cared for on a holiday when many of them aren't able to spend time with any family or friends.

"A lot of these people, because they are displaced, they've also lost contact with their family members," Brown said. "So it's very, very important for us to just, you know, go and share with whom we can."

Speers said around 60 people came out to take advantage of the free meal and donations. They plan to return on New Year's Eve.