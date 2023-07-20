Search for stolen car leads to discovery of apparent Atlanta chop shop, police say

article

A search for a stolen car led police to discover an alleged chop shop in southwest Atlanta.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were looking for a victim's car that had been stolen from East Point.

While searching a location on the 2000 block of Delowe Drive, investigators say they found multiple other cars that had been stripped.

FOX 5 cameras were at the scene when officers pulled a number of cars out of what appeared to be an auto shop and towed them away.

Police have not said how many stolen vehicles they found at the location but say that "multiple stolen vehicles were recovered."

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Atlanta Police Department.