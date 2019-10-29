Atlanta Cheese Girl serves up beautiful fall boards

We all want to be the “hostess with the mostest” as we head into the holiday season, and one way to impress your guests is with a grazing board.

Lauren Davis, aka Atlanta Cheese Girl, stopped by Good Day Atlanta with several of her beautiful boards. The perfect platters included a spooky spread in honor of Halloween as well as a festive pairing of fall-themed bites.

If you're looking at Davis' elaborate cheese spreads and wondering if this is something you could mimic at home... the answer is YES!

Here are some "gouda" tips for putting together your own colorful creation, courtesy of Atlanta Cheese Girl.

Pick a theme, such as a holiday – what colors do you want to display?

Type of board – grazing with all the things, just veggies, or simply meats and cheeses.

Items – make a list of what you want to include vs. what you already have.

Start in the middle, then begin filling in the gaps.

While cheese can add up, Davis said she often shops at places such as Trader Joe's or Costco to find more affordable options. She loves incorporating specialty nuts, such as candied pecans, and adding greenery. She also said she prefers to use a lazy Susan board, making it easier for her guests to enjoy.

There is truly no rhyme or reason when creating a grazing board - just have fun with it!

Possible items to include:

Cheeses

Charcuterie (Such as prosciutto, salami, etc.)

Nuts

Veggies

Fruits

Crackers

Condiments (Such as honey, jams, mustards, etc.)

Dips

Dried fruits

Pickles

Olives

Cookies

Decorative items (Such as pumpkins)

Atlanta Cheese Girl also prepares made-to-order grazing boards for events in the metro Atlanta area. If you would like to order a board or view more of her divine displays, follow her on Instagram @AtlantaCheeseGirl.