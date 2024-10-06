Man hospitalized, suspect arrested in SW Atlanta shooting

A 39-year-old man has been charged with shooting a 24-year-old in Atlanta over the weekend.

Atlanta police responded to Campbellton Road SW just before midnight on Saturday.

The 24-year-old male victim was there suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in "serious but stable condition."

Officials said they later located the suspect and charged him accordingly. His identity and details on the charges he faces have not been released.