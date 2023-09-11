Video: Burglar targets appliances at northwest Atlanta home

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for a burglar who was targeting appliances during an early-morning break-in at a northwest Atlanta home last week.

The Atlanta Police Department released video showing a man enter a home along Hyacinth Avenue NW just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Police say the man removed a stove and an electric fireplace. He also caused damaged an air conditioning unit in an attempt to steal that as well, police say.

The resident was able to supply investigators with a clear video of the man.

Anyone who recognized the man or has information about the burglary is asked to call investigators at 404-546-5890 or anonymously on Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).