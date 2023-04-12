Man arrested inside Buckhead auto shop after hours says he was 'just hiding'

Atlanta Police says a known criminal was busted in a Buckhead auto shop when an employee caught him prowling around the business after hours.

Authorities were called to Classic Collision on Piedmont Road around 6 a.m. March 16 regarding an active burglary. An employee of the business said he spotted the burglar inside a Mercedes that was in the shop. The suspect tried to get away in the car without any luck.

The officer who responded to the call detained the suspect without incident. The arrest was caught on the officer's body cam.

Chennardous Roby, 29, was identified as the suspect. Police say he has an extensive criminal history with multiple arrests for burglary and entering auto.

In the footage, he can be heard telling the officer he was "just hiding."

Investigators discovered Roby had also swiped two company credit cards and car keys during the attempted heist.

He was charged with second degree burglary and was taken to Fulton County Jail.