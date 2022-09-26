Atlanta Braves heading to White House to celebrate World Series victory

The 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves are heading to the White House to celebrate their victory.

Monday morning at around 11:45, the Braves will meet with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House.

The visit comes just days before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin. The Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games last year. The Braves are in second place in the National League East standings with 95 wins just 1 ½ games below the New York Mets. Post-season begins Oct. 7.

The president, regardless of party, often honors major league and some college sports champions with a White House ceremony, typically nonpartisan affairs in which the commander in chief pays tribute to the champs’ prowess, poses for photos and comes away with a team jersey.

Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker hoists the commissioner's trophy following the team's 7-0 victory against the Houston Astros in Game Six to win the 2021 World Series. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Those visits were highly charged in the previous administration. Many athletes took issue with President Donald Trump’s policies and rhetoric on policing, immigration and more. Trump, for his part, didn’t take kindly to the criticism from athletes or their on-field expressions of political opinion.

Under Biden, the tradition appears to be back. He has previously hosted the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the White House.

