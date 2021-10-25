Atlanta Braves super fan shares memories, memorabilia of the team's 1995 World Series win

A woman living in Ellijay is an Atlanta Braves superfan.

Jeannette Mccurry says she's been a fan of the team for as long as she can remember.

The 85-year-old recalls the moment she knew the team was going to win the World Series in 1995.

REMEMBERING PREVIOUS WORLD SERIES IN ATLANTA

"Oh, it was just fantastic. It was so great," Mccurry said.

She met all the big players who were on the team at the time.

She even named her dog Lemke, after her favorite player.

"I named my dog after Mark Lemke. I loved them all but I just thought he was so little and cute, I guess," she said.

When the old home of the Braves was demolished back in 1997, she made sure to keep a part of it with her.

"It was a sad thing for me, so I went later and got a piece of the concrete and I have the date on it," Mccurry said.

Back then, the basement in Mccurry's Atlanta home was dedicated to the team.

But when her husband got sick more than a decade ago, the couple moved to Ellijay.

At the time, her Braves memorabilia went into storage.

"When we moved from Atlanta, we had so much stuff and he got sick, so we just put it out here for the time being. He didn't have time to get it straightened out," Mccurry said.

But with the braves back at the world series more than 2 decades later, we helped her dig out some of her cherished items.

In a box in one of the sheds, were autographed baseballs, pictures, posters, shirts, and caps.

"I mean, look at the baseballs I have. I just love it all and the newspaper, going all the way back. isn't it remarkable? That's just really something," she said while looking at the items.

It's memorabilia that brings her right back to 1995.

She said this is the year she's been waiting for. The chance to see her team go all the way one more time.

"Oh, I just thank God that I have lived to see this. It's just really going to be remarkable for me. It's something that I won't forget," Mccurry said.

