Atlanta Braves host OutKast night with special giveaway at Truist Park

article

Calling all ATLiens! The Braves are celebrating a pair of true Atlanta hip-hop legends with a special night focused on all things OutKast at Truist Park and the Battery.

Thursday, the Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies on OutKast night.

For one night only, the Battery is turning into a full celebration of the "B.O.B." duo, with street names dedicated to the group, an OutKast-inspired art wall, and OutKast music played inside and outside Truist Park.

The first 15,000 fans to the game will receive a OutKast bobblehead featuring Big Boi and Andre 3000 riding in a red convertible decked out in Braves gear.

To start the game, Big Boi himself will take the field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Even the playbills will feature special OutKast content.

Outside the stadium, a special ATLiens Diner food truck will offer soul food inspired by OutKast lyrics that will definitely taste "SpottieOttieDopalicious."

The area will also feature Biological Misfits featuring Malcolm Jamal-Warner playing OutKast tribute music on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage starting at 6 p.m.

The game starts at 7:20 p.m. and is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.