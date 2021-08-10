Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna expected in court on domestic violence charges

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is set to be in court Tuesday to answer for charges stemming from a fight with his wife in May in Sandy Springs.

Prosecutors dropped felony charges against Ozuna, who still faces two misdemeanor counts of battery family violence and simple assault.

Ozuna was on the Braves injured list at the time of his suspension. Major League Baseball is reportedly investigating to determine Ozuna's suspension.

Ozuna, 30, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on two charges for battery-family violence and aggravated assault-strangulation.

Police said responding officers witness Ozuna attack his wife, Genesis Ozuna, at their Sandy Springs rental home.

Officers allegedly witnessed Ozuna strangling his wife over an argument about an alleged affair.

Sandy Springs police said "officers entered the residence through the front door and witnessed the suspect grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall."

Ozuna was released from Fulton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The Braves released a statement Saturday evening reading in part, "The Braves fully support Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form."

Ozuna's attorney said more details will come out about the alleged domestic dispute with his wife, Genesis Ozuna.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

