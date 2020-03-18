Atlanta Braves creating $1M fund to help workers during coronavirus outbreak

The Atlanta Braves are doing their part to help ballpark staff affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced that every team would donate $1 million to help the thousands of staff members who have been impacted by the league's delayed start.

Officials said concerns out the spread of COVID-19 and the safety of all spectators and players led them to push back opening day until mid-May at the earliest. This decision came after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

Through the Atlanta Braves Foundation, Atlanta's team will create a special fund to help gameday workers and other members of the community with special financial needs that comes up before the baseball season starts.

“We are in an uncertain time and want to help our gameday staff who truly make Truist Park feel like home,” Atlanta Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk said in a statement. “Our gameday staff are part of our family and they are the reason for our friendly and welcoming atmosphere. So, in this time of need, we want to do our part and help them.”

The Braves will also provide assistance to ballpark workers at each of the Minor League Baseball facilities the team operates. That includes the Gwinnett Stripers, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves, and Danville Braves.

Gameday staff at CoolToday Park will also be paid for the spring training games that have been cancelled.

"The Braves thoughts continue to be with our community as we navigate this together," a spokesperson for the team said in a statement.

If you'd like to join with the Braves to help with the fund, you can go to the team's website.

