Atlanta Beltline shooting leaves one person injured; no word on shooter

Image 1 of 7 ▼ SKYFOX 5 captures investigators at the scene of a shooting along the Westside Trail and adjacent roadway in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon along the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline in southwest Atlanta. The victim remained alert and was able to speak with medics following the shooting. No suspects are currently in custody, and investigators have not yet released a description or motive.



Police are investigating a shooting along the Atlanta Beltline in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. along the Westside Trail near Westview Drive SW and Langhorn Street SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the victim was alert and talking to medics.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4 p.m. to find police tape around a section of the Beltline and the adjacent roadway.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released a motive for the shooting or a description of any potential suspects.

Police did not immediately say if anyone was in custody or if the victim and shooter knew each other.

The identity of the wounded individual has not been made public pending notification of family.