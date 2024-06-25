Atlanta BeltLine extends Northwest Trail into Blandtown

article

The BeltLine is expanding. Atlanta city leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of the newest segment of the Northwest Trail on Monday.

Segment five will stretch out for 0.7 miles from the intersection of Marietta Boulevard and Huff Road to Ellsworth Industrial and English Street, connecting segment four of the Northwest Trail to segment three of the Westside Trail.

"This milestone not only signifies progress to our vision of a fully completed 22-mile loop by 2030, but also represents our commitment to weaving communities together, creating pathways to opportunity, and building bridges to a more inclusive future," Kimberly Wilson, the Vice President of Design & Construction for Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. said back in March when the group was seeking bids for the construction.

At the ceremony on Tuesday, Mayor Andre Dickens said the new segment would make it easier and safer for people to walk and bike in the city.

"It’s important that our communities – often separated by infrastructure – are now being cultivated as interconnected neighborhoods, linking our citizens to one another, as well as to opportunities for economic prosperity and access to cultural and social amenities, improving their overall health, and enhancing their way of life," he said.

The trail runs through Blandtown.