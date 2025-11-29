Atlanta BeltLine Marketplace shines on Small Business Saturday

The Brief Small Business Saturday brought crowds to the Atlanta BeltLine Marketplace. Pop-up vendors and permanent container shops showcased local products and stories. Entrepreneurs say community support and persistence are key to growing small businesses.



Millions of Americans shopped locally for Small Business Saturday, a national day dedicated to supporting neighborhood entrepreneurs. On the Atlanta BeltLine Marketplace, several small businesses spent the day meeting customers face-to-face and sharing their stories.

Small Business Saturday effects

By the numbers:

According to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 67 million Americans planned to shop on Saturday alone. Business owners along the BeltLine hoped that enthusiasm would translate into meaningful support for their storefronts.

Vendors set up under the Freedom Parkway bridge

Local perspective:

Pop-up tents filled the space beneath the Freedom Parkway bridge, where entrepreneurs greeted shoppers, offered samples, and showcased unique products from Atlanta’s growing creative community.

Among them was 2 Black Beekeepers, a family-run honey company with roots in the Virgin Islands and now based in Douglasville.

"We are a third generation originating from the Virgin Islands," said Shantasia Burdett. "This is our first year in the local area… We started somewhere small, built a team, and we’re growing."

Burdett said events like these are essential for making personal connections and building brand awareness.

Not all vendors were temporary. Mason’s Superdogs, created by young entrepreneur Mason Wright, operates from one of the BeltLine’s repurposed shipping-container storefronts.

"To get out and see other small businesses — and support other small businesses like myself — it feels really good," Wright said.

Wright launched his business at just nine years old after a trip to New York inspired him. His BeltLine location, which opened earlier this year, is his second storefront.

For Wright, the message to anyone hoping to build their dreams is simple: "Keep going no matter what. It took a long time for me to get traction and grow my business, but it will pay off. Just keep going."

BeltLine Marketplace helps fuel entrepreneur growth

Dig deeper:

BeltLine officials say the Marketplace is designed to help small businesses thrive by offering affordable, high-traffic retail space.

"We at the BeltLine like to provide opportunities — like our BeltLine Marketplace program — to allow businesses to thrive," said Natalie Jones of Atlanta BeltLine.

The BeltLine hosts monthly pop-up events, giving Atlanta residents and visitors plenty of chances to support local businesses throughout the year. You can see more about the events on the BeltLine's website.