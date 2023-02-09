Suspect accused of attempting to kidnap baby on Beltline to appear in court

A man accused of trying to kidnap a baby in a stroller on the Atlanta BeltLine is set to return to court Thursday morning.

Declarence McGhee, 31, has been charged with attempted kidnapping and simple battery.

Atlanta police say the charges stem from an incident in April 2022 when McGhee approached a babysitter walking an infant in a stroller along the popular walking trail just north of North Avenue.

According to police, McGhee started yelling at the woman and eventually tried to take the stroller while the baby was still inside.

The babysitter put a fight and was eventually joined by a few bystanders who came to her aide. McGhee was eventually detained by people nearby, security guards, and an off-duty Fulton County Police officer and held him until Atlanta police officers could arrive.

Declarence McGhee (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Jail records indicate McGhee has been arrested more than two dozen times in Fulton and DeKalb counties since 2008. Some for failure to appear and violation of probation.

According to court records, McGhee's defense filed a motion questioning his competency to stand trial in November 2022.